 Skip to content

Rolling out spoke with Regina King ahead of the world premiere of the film One Night in Miami, which represents the award-winning actress’s directorial debut. Based on the stage play written by Kemp Powers, the film chronicles a legendary night in 1964 when four icons — Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown — gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Acting as the self-described “fifth wheel,” King adds another level of excellence to her growing list of accolades. Amazon StudiosOne Night in Miami, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr., premieres Friday, Jan. 15, on Amazon Prime Video.

Regina King showcases Black excellence and brotherhood in ‘One Night in Miami’

January 13, 2021

v: Chef Claudy Pierre discusses importance of soup joumou, feeding his community

v: RO exclusive: The best hip-hop albums of 2020

v: DrummaBoy Fresh makes history with Jeezy vs Gucci Man Verzuz battle

v: Remy Martin and artist 6lack celebrate music culture with ‘Grounds Melody’

Alycia Pascaul-Pena

v: Actress Alycia Pascual-Peña changing complexion of ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot

Nicholas Pinnock & Joy Bryant

v: Nicholas Pinnock and Joy Bryant usher in new chapter on ABC’s ‘For Life’

50 Cent explains

v: 50 Cent explains his approach to storytelling on ABC legal drama ‘For Life’

v: Director Mark Tonderai praises Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine in ‘Spell’

v: ’85 South’ takes the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards on a ride you won’t forget

v: Pimento Jamaican Rum Bar grand reopening and renovation after COVID

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.