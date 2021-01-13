Rolling out spoke with Regina King ahead of the world premiere of the film One Night in Miami, which represents the award-winning actress’s directorial debut. Based on the stage play written by Kemp Powers, the film chronicles a legendary night in 1964 when four icons — Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown — gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Acting as the self-described “fifth wheel,” King adds another level of excellence to her growing list of accolades. Amazon Studios‘ One Night in Miami, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr., premieres Friday, Jan. 15, on Amazon Prime Video.
Regina King showcases Black excellence and brotherhood in ‘One Night in Miami’
January 13, 2021