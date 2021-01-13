Valarie Pettiford shares her journey through ‘The Family Business’

Valarie Pettiford is an award-winning actor, dancer and singer who earned a Tony nomination for her performance on Broadway in Fosse. The multifaceted entertainer has stepped into savage mode through her character Charlotte Duncan in Carl Weber’s “The Family Business” on BET+. During an interview with rolling out, Pettiford dishes about the show’s second season, the pandemic and more. Click play above to watch the interview. To watch the full episode of The Wine Up Talk Show on rolling out’s Facebook page, click here.