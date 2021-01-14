Issa Rae announces end of ‘Insecure,’ launches MasterClass series (video)

Tackling Hollywood is no easy feat, and actress and producer Issa Rae will be offering some solid professional advice with the launch of her own MasterClass series, “Creating Outside the Lines.” The creator and star of the hit HBO series “Insecure” will share her path to success and the obstacles that she maneuvered around to reach the top.

Offering tips from writing pilots to pitching shows to producers, Rae said in a statement, “A lot of people enter the industry thinking their ideas have to be perfect and fit into a specific kind of box, but that’s never been part of my process. In my MasterClass, I want to tell you everything that I’ve gone through, every mistake that I’ve made and everything that I’ve learned so far, so that you can do better than I did. If you have a desire to create, this class is for you.”

MasterClass has an annual membership of $180, and Rae’s “Creating Outside The Lines” lessons are just one of the 100-plus celebrity-led classes. Rae will teach her e-learning classes through a series of 14 videos.

“I run a web series called ‘The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,’ and I also wrote a TV show called ‘Insecure.’ And the only difference between those two is money,” Rae explained in a teaser promoting the class. “I’m going to share with you all of my struggles and show you step-by-step how I made the transition from the internet to television and film. In this class, I will teach you to collaborate with other people, how to build characters, how to structure a pilot and how to get your stories out there.”

Rae also announced on Twitter this week that “Insecure” will be coming to an end on HBO. She tweeted, “Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon! #InsecureHBO.”

Check out the trailer for Rae’s MasterClass below.