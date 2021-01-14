Ludacris learns how to cook in new self-titled culinary show

Ludacris can cook up a hit record but his culinary skills may need a little work. To bring his deficiency in the kitchen up to par, he’s enlisted the help of Chef Meherwan Irani for his new show, “Luda Can’t Cook.”

“Luda Can’t Cook” will find the multi-faceted star acknowledging he can’t cook a lick, but gives it his all in the Master Class led by the James Beard Award-nominated chef, Irani. The one-hour Discovery Plus special begins streaming on Feb. 25. Meherwan Irani will teach the rapper how to prepare Indian cuisine dishes, which will culminate with him serving a room of VIPs, one being his mother Roberta Bridges.

Will Packer is one of the executive producers of the special and explained the show in the following statement: “The juxtaposition of a uniquely talented megastar like Luda against a backdrop that he has no real knowledge or skill set in makes for some highly entertaining shenanigans.”

Despite being a novice in the kitchen, Luda is a veteran when it comes to the restaurant business. The “What’s Your Fantasy” lyricist opened his Straits restaurant in 2007 and closed it in 2012 after a successful run. He then made a bigger jump into the food and beverage industry when he launched his Chicken N Beer franchise inside the busiest international airport in the United States, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Speaking of his new show, he added, “I absolutely love food and have always appreciated the art of cooking, but I can’t lie… I have no idea what I’m doing in the kitchen. I’m on a mission to change that and master one cuisine at a time. It’s going to be delicious.”

F9 (Fast and Furious 9) starring Ludacris, is also baking in the oven and is scheduled to be released on May 28. Vin Diesel, Tyrese and Sung Kang will be returning for the ninth installment of the franchise film as well.