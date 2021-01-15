Dr. Dre checks out of hospital, but still not out of the woods

Dr. Dre has finally received his walking papers.

As rolling out previously reported, the legendary producer has been in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s ICU wing for over a week after suffering a brain aneurysm. According to TMZ, Dre, born Andre Young, checked out of ICU on Wednesday and was ultimately moved into a private room where he continued to recover.

While there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel, Young will be monitored all day every day until further notice. His doctors expect that to last a few weeks at most, but there are no guarantees.

Young suffered the aneurysm just days into the New Year on Jan. 4 and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai, where a team of experts monitored him closely trying to get to the bottom of the issue. Part of the reason why Dre has been in ICU for so long is that his team of medical experts was trying to determine what caused the bleeding in the first place. That remains an issue to the day and is the sole reason why he will continue to receive medical attention around the clock.

Doctors informed Dre and his family that they do not foresee a “bad outcome,” which oftentimes means more bleeding and in other scenarios, permanent brain damage.