1st look at LeBron James in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ (photos, video)

HBO Max just released a snippet for LeBron James’ first starring role in the much-anticipated film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The cartoon film, set for a July 16, 2021, release in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, is the sequel to the classic 1990s comedy Space Jam starring Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird and featuring Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes Squad.

The quick-hitting snippet for the long-awaited sequel is included among many in the entire slate of Warner Bros. films for 2021 that the Hollywood studio released to HBO Max. Fans are able to see King James and Bugs Bunny react in horror as they are confronted by a monster emerging within a beam of light.

Despite the fact the pandemic delayed or canceled the opening of many films 2020, James was simply excited to wrap up filming in 2019 and fulfill his dream of following in Jordan’s gigantic footsteps.

“I’m just a small kid from Akron, Ohio — a very small town outside of Cleveland. From a single-parent household, I’m the only child, my mother had absolutely nothing,” James said then, according to Complex. “She was walking around high school when she was 16 years old and she was pregnant with me as a high school sophomore. So, I’m really not supposed to be here.”

Check out James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy and the other WB films coming out on HBO Max.