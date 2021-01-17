Kamala Harris’ socks that read ‘The Future Is Female’ go viral (video)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wore a pair of designer socks with a pantsuit that has now gone viral internationally.

More than 10 million people have reportedly viewed the video, according to Page Six, showing Harris‘ niece, Meena Harris, videotaping her powerful, history-making aunt as the younger Harris presented her with a gift.

Completely caught off guard, Kamala Harris bursts into laughter as Meena Harris gifts her a candy jar of peach mints that she called “Impeach-mints.”

The funny bit was obviously in reference to the second impeachment of the president by the U.S. House of Representatives. Donald Trump became the first president to ever been impeached twice.

HAPPY IMPEACHMENT DAY 🍑 pic.twitter.com/IympfeaiQX — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 13, 2021

While that joke was funny, most fans paid attention to the white tube socks that read “The Future is Female” in lime green.

The coveted tube socks are now available on the Social Goods’ website for $13. The website states that portions of the profits will go towards nonprofit organizations.

A percentage of the proceeds from “The Future is female” socks are being appropriated to She Should Run, a nonprofit that provides support for women who decide to run for office.

Harris has been championed of late for her unique fashion sense. She has often flossed Converse sneakers as opposed to the more traditional high heels with her tailored pantsuits.

And Harris made big waves during her acceptance speech in December 2020 when she wore an all-white suit with a bowtie to pay homage to the women’s suffrage movement.