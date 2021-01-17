Meek Mill says double standard in Capitol rioters’ light charges, low bails

America’s double standard regarding how Blacks and whites are treated by police, was apparent last week when officers were surrounded and attacked by violent mobs that invaded the U.S. Capitol building while law enforcement showed restraint and in some cases a lack of fear for their lives.

The event pretty much eradicated the normal “I feared for my life” defense that is frequently used when an unarmed Black person is killed by police.

Well, now the double standards are being looked into again as many of the insurgents have been identified and arrested days after having been allowed to leave the scene and travel back to their respective homes. Critics of the judicial system are up in arms though as their charges and bail grants aren’t commensurate with someone committing acts of treason.

Meek Mill went on Instagram and posted about the double standard as well, and shared a Politico headline that showed rioter Richard Barnett won permission to return home until his trial. Barnett, infamous after being photographed with his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, was charged with theft, disorderly conduct and entering the Capitol building with a stun gun.

An irate Meek, posted, “My whole race in jail for trying [to] protect themselves for some petty drugs! We living in the middle of a silent war! You can run in the state capitol and get house arrest? Just pay attention to that part … ain’t no protest that can fix that! We have no protection in the system as black folks and it’s no telling what’s next!!!! Didn’t people die in that s–t … we would of had conspiracy to terrorism or something they made up …. Y’all people are really on some KKK S—!”

Meek is known hollering in his raps and apparently his words were heard because Barnett’s good luck and privileged benefits have run out. While he didn’t say what prompted his decision, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howel, a federal judge in Washington, DC., has reversed Arkansas Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann’s decision to release Barnett on a $5,000 bond.

Barnett will now be extradited to D.C. where he will be held without bond until his trial date.