Pitbull becomes a NASCAR owner

Pitbull is ready to get his fast and furious on and just became an owner of a new NASCAR racing team, Trackhouse Racing. The Miami rapper partnered with founder and co-owner Justin Mark to make Trackhouse Racing a contender on the track.

Trackhouse Racing will make its Nascar debut in the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 with Daniel Suarez behind the wheel. The Monterrey, Mexico native notably stands out as the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history.

“I’ve been a fan of the NASCAR story since the movie Days of Thunder. As soon as I met Justin, [team president] Ty Norris and Daniel, we were on the same page. They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture,” the rapper born Armando Perez said in a statement regarding his latest business move. “This is an amazing way to celebrate my 40th birthday, so get ready! Dale!”

Besides being an active partner on the Trackhouse executive team, Pitbull will also serve as a brand and philanthropic ambassador. He will help the racing team foster the launch of a racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools program. The “Gasolina” rapper helped establish the charter school curriculum seven years ago.

Pitbull will also attend the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14.

Marks commented on Pitbull joining his team. “I am proud that in just a few months we are here announcing a partnership with one of the most influential and recognized artists in the world. Within the first 10 minutes of our first meeting, it was clear Armando and I share a vision and passion for impacting the lives of the underrepresented,” Marks said. “We are creating and compelling a movement of positivity and possibility, using the platform and excitement of sports and music. Through NASCAR and our partnership with Pitbull, we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families and their future.”

