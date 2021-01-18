Dwayne Johnson unveils the trailer for his new series ‘Young Rock’ (video)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is bringing his childhood life to the small screen with his upcoming series “Young Rock.” The sitcom will premiere on NBC on Feb. 16 and center around a young Johnson and his journeys through life that eventually lead him to a wrestling career and joining the Hollywood A-list.

The show will also star Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Johnson, and Uli Latukefu as college-aged Johnson. The show will chronicle his formative years and the Jumanji star will also appear in each episode. The Rock released the clip on the one-year anniversary since his father died. His father was the former professional wrestler, Rocky Johnson.

The Rock expressed on Instagram, “… I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud. And yes, I was clearly kicking puberty’s a– at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10. I can’t wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way.”

Stacey Leilua will portray The Rock’s mother, Ata Johnson, and his late father will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Johnson spoke about his father last year with Deadline and how important choosing the right person to play him was.

He explained, “As you guys know, my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicated to him. My dad was a true trailblazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the ’60s, ’70s & ’80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the tame. I miss him. This one’s for you Rock.”

