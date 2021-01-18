Maxine Waters says MLK’s legacy is all-important after Capitol riots

Maxine Waters is convinced there are some White people who will never get past their racism.

However, in the wake of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the legendary California congresswoman implored people of good will to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“As I solemnly reflect on this month’s hate-filled attack on our nation’s Capitol, I have come to the conclusion that there are those who will never get beyond their hatred and their racism. There are those who believe that Black people and other people of color are not equal to them. We must not be stymied by them in our efforts to achieve justice and equality,” Waters said in a statement obtained by Yahoo!

“In the world, we find ourselves in today, there is no doubt that people are frightened, confused, and in pain. Following this month’s violent and deadly attack on the Capitol by White supremacists, many Americans are asking where we, as a country, go from here. In tough times, I remember just how undeterred Dr. King was when he was faced with challenges or obstacles – day or night, he kept on walking – kept on marching. As Dr. King once said, ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.’ This year, celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day isn’t just important, it is absolutely crucial.”

At the same time, MLK’s youngest child, Dr. Bernice King, implores the world to also remember the legacy left by her mother, Coretta Scott King, on the holiday she helped bring to fruition in the 1980s.

