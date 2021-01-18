Raz B calls out Chris Stokes for halting his ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ interview

Former B2K member Raz B recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee for a candid discussion on being survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Raz B has publicly stated that his former manager, music executive Chris Stokes, violated him as a child.

The interview was scheduled to air Saturday, Jan. 16, on Fox Soul, but the network was hit with a cease and desist letter to prohibit the show from airing. Lee took to Instagram and explained in a video why he won’t stop fighting and still hopes to air the interview sometime in the future.

“So I just got off the phone with @foxsoul and the interview with @razb_b2k that was scheduled to air tonight won’t be airing,” the celebrity blogger explained. “In the interview, Raz and I discussed why young boys and men who allege sexual abuse aren’t taken seriously or intimidated into silence and then this happens! As a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of a man, I will not be silenced nor will I allow him to be. We will be meeting to discuss when the show will air and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to elevate this important conversation! I’m not happy but it’s out of my control — for now!”

Raz B however wasn’t as diplomatic about the interview being pulled and had some choice words for Stokes. He took to Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page and addressed the issue in a video.

“Check this s–t out, I’m tired of f——g being bullied. I’m a grown-a– man. I’m 35-years-old, I’m not a little kid. I’m tired of you n—-s f—–g with me…,” said a vexed Raz B. “We ain’t on no street s–t, we ain’t gon’ send nobody to see you. You ain’t gotta send nobody to see me. But what we will do, is when I see you, I’m smackin’ the s–t out yo a–. Y’all n—-s took my money — we already know Chris, we know, we get it. But n—a, this s–t is over. Your time is done, n—a. So when I see you, I want a fade, n—a. Hit me up, n—a.”

While fans will have to wait to see if the interview ever comes to the airwaves, Lee also expressed that it’s not “always about bringing the tea,” but you have to shed light on real conversations sometimes and address real issues.