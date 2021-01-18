Snoop Dogg chalks up rift with Eminem as ‘family business’

Snoop Dogg and Eminem sent shockwaves through the world of hip-hop when they got into a public spat about rap lyrics and legends. As previously reported by rolling out, Snoop Dogg declined to add Eminem to his list of best rappers, which threw many for a loop because the two rappers are figuratively in the same camp. Snoop’s never been signed to Aftermath, but he is largely responsible for shaping its sound and drawing interest from other top-notch rappers, given his unbreakable ties to Dr Dre.

So Snoop’s comments were digested by Em, and the 8 Mile-born and -raised rapper responded by regurgitating lyrics on the track “Zeus,” which added fuel to a simmering fire.

“Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me/Nah, not really/I had ‘dog’ backwards,” Slim Shady raps on the track.

Interestingly enough, Eminem took no exception to Snoop’s initial comments.

“Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point,” Em explained on his Sirius XM radio station Shade 45. “Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? F— no, I wouldn’t. The rappers he mentioned from the ’90s — KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap — I’ve never said I could f— with them.

“I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off guard ’cause I’m like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the f—? It threw me for a loop. I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that s—.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off guard.”

Since then, the two rap legends seemingly have mended their issues, which Snoop says were not much to begin with. When asked about the percolating beef on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” he took a moment to address his relationship with the Detroit rhyme hurler.

“We still friends,” Snoop confirmed. “I think that’s family business, and I don’t want to make it more than what it is. He said what he said, and I respect that. We just going to keep it right there. It’s family business.”

Listen to Eminem’s breakdown of the music and his take on Snoop’s comments after the jump.