Wendy Williams’ brother Tommy airs beef with his sister (video)

Wendy Williams’ brother Tommy indicated he was crushed that his talk show queen sister failed to show up for their mother’s funeral in December 2020.

According to Eurweb and Hollywood Unlocked, Thomas “Tommy” Williams took to his YouTube page give a teary-eyed testimony of his abject devastation on the passing of their mother, Shirley Skinner Williams. He also conveyed hurt that his sister caused him and their father because she skipped out on the matriarch’s homegoing service.

As you recall, Williams informed her audience her mother passed away in December and announcing her sabbatical from her hit show. But Tommy Williams said the mother transitioned on Nov. 29, 2020.

“My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago. You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago,” Wendy Williams said on her eponymous show.

Tommy Williams is flummoxed about how the last months of 2020 transpired.

“I really miss my mother,” he says, adding that he doesn’t “understand so many things that have occurred during this time,” he said.

Wiping away tears, Tommy Williams continued. “My mother always said stand by one another, stand by your family, stand by your sisters, Tommy. Spend time with your father. … Family doesn’t always do what you believe should be done. … But what would make somebody not go to their own mother’s funeral? I don’t understand how a person can miss out on giving a salute to the one person who was always there, who always showed support.”

Wendy Williams has yet to respond to her brother’s accusation.

“I don’t understand how a person cannot go to a funeral and hold up the one person or family member that you do, the parent that you do have left and just move on and keep it moving. I don’t understand that,” Tommy Williams continued. “I don’t understand how to keep loving somebody who could cause that kind of pain.”

Flip the page to listen to Tommy Williams’ lengthy soliloquy in its entirety, then read as some fans defend Wendy Williams.