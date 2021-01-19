Denzel Washington gets emotional over son John David’s praise of him (video)

Denzel Washington was clearly overcome when he received word that his son, John David Washington, had heaped effusive praise on his father.

The two-time Oscar winner of Glory and Training Day was being interviewed by “Access Hollywood” for his upcoming film Little Things when the host informed the acting icon of his eldest child’s words.

John David Washington had been informed that his 66-year-old father was named the greatest actor of the 21st century by The New York Times.

“It’s about time,” John David, 36, blurted out in a previous interview with “Access Hollywood.” “I think he is one of the greatest to ever do it, so it was a very proud moment for our entire family.”

The senior Washington, who was upbeat and talkative during his interview, suddenly got choked up. There was a pregnant pause while he composed himself before he answered host Sibley Scoles.

“Wow, I’m speechless,” he said. “I forgot what the question was, but I’m speechless. I didn’t know he said that.”

Before he was told of what his son said, Washington was sure to shout out his daughter, Olivia Washington, who produced the critically acclaimed film, Malcolm & Marie, that stars her brother, John David Washington.

“Watch out for his sister. His sister’s a great actor. Olivia Washington,” he said excitedly.

Acting runs through the entire family. Denzel Washington’s wife, Pauletta, have been married for almost 40 years. Together they have four children: John David, Katia, 33, and twins Malcolm and Olivia, 29.

The patriarch of the Washington clan is particularly proud because John David has made it on his own with powerful performances in the Oscar-winning Spike Lee film BlacKkKlansman and Tenet.

In fact, daddy Denzel is the one who informed John David that he had been nominated for a Golden Globe his BlacKkKlansman performance.

“My father woke me up. He’s like, ‘It’s time, it’s time, let’s go!’” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2018. “We caught it on NBC. We obviously cheered when we heard Adam (Driver’s) name and Spike (Lee’s) name. And then it happened; I was overjoyed. My dad and I embraced each other so tightly. My mom is on the way to Chicago to audition for Hamlet, so we called her and had a prayer session and we were crying.”

