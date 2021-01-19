Teen poet Fanta Ballo awarded 1st ‘Wonder Grant’ by Shawn Mendes Foundation

Age is not a determining factor of success. Eighteen-year-old college senior and prolific writer Fanta Ballo is evidence of that. The Harlem, New York, native tells the story of her community and identity through spoken word poetry. A rigorous academic, Ballo was the 2019 commencement speaker at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts, where she earned an associate’s degree with high honors. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in economics at the State Univerity of New York at Albany, she has performed at Black Lives Matter protests, in school auditoriums and for nonprofit organizations like the A Broader Way Foundation and Everytown for Gun Safety.

Ballo’s riveting voice and lyrical poems eventually sparked the interest of singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. Collaborating with Google, the Shawn Mendes Foundation has bestowed Ballo with the first-ever “Wonder Grant,” a prestigious award provided to creatives whose work invokes social change. The grant will fund the completion of Ballo’s first book of poetry, For All the Things I Never Got to Say.

Ballo sat down with rolling out to discuss her forthcoming book and her story as a writer.

Who is Fanta Ballo? What identities do you think define you?

I was born and raised in Harlem, New York, but my parents are from West Africa — Ivory Coast and Mali. I’m a Black woman. I also identify as LGBTQ, and I carry those identities everywhere I go. I consider myself a writer, [an] activist and [an] artist. I feel like I have to use my art and my poetry to speak up about injustices that I feel strongly about.

What do you hope people will take from For All The Things I Never Got to Say?

So, I’m hoping, I’m really hoping they feel empowered by, you know, the things I went through and, like, the words I use, and I’m also hoping that they realized that healing is not linear, so, like, some days are going to be better than others. And then also recognizing that self-love may be the best love, but it’s not the easiest form of love, right? And then that the fight never ends.

