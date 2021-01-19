Wendy Williams accuses brother of starting fistfight at mom’s funeral (video)

There seems to be much more drama brewing inside the Wendy Williams family now than what will be found in her upcoming Lifetime movie.

Wendy Williams put her estranged brother Thomas “Tommy” Williams on full furnace blast after airing out the family laundry regarding the passing of their mother, Shirley Williams. He accused his sister of skipping out on their mother’s funeral last month, which sister Wendy vehemently denies.

In fact, not only did Williams state emphatically on her eponymous talk show that she was at their mother’s funeral, but she also accused her brother Tommy of starting a fistfight in front of her mother’s casket.

Tommy Williams said on his YouTube channel that the matriarch of the Williams family passed away at the end of November 2020. Not only was the loss understandably devastating to him, Tommy Williams said the family’s pain was multiplied when Wendy Williams failed to attend the homegoing services in December 2020.

Tommy Williams’ stinging words did not settle very well with his sister. And on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, Wendy Williams fired off on her brother while issuing a warning

During her famed “Hot Topics” segment, Wendy Williams went about setting the record straight from her perspective.

“Tommy, you know I was at Mommy’s service and you know she looked beautiful in her casket. And you know that you fist fought a loving member of our family [who is] half your age,” Williams barked from her chair.

“You started a fight over an open casket right there with my mother. Thank God we were at a civilized funeral home and the men of the funeral home blocked so Mommy wouldn’t fall out and there’d be a catastrophe. You should know better at 53!”

Wendy Williams then issued a stern warning to her brother over the airwaves, saying Tommy Williams does not want her to unleash the “receipts” of his past behavior for public consumption.

.”You and your wife better get your life, before I get it for you,” she warned Tommy.

Perhaps most damning is the fact that Wendy Williams said she has better feelings for ex-husband Kevin Hunter than she does for her own brother.

Ouch.

Flip the page to hear what Wendy Williams has to say about her brother on her show.