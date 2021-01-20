Vice President Kamala Harris rocks Black designers at inauguration (video)

Madame Vice President Kamala Harris was a walking testimony to the greatness of Black culture during the presidential inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2021.

Harris, 56, officially made history at noon on Jan. 20, when she took the oath of office as the first woman and person of color to ever become vice president. The former California Senator and State Attorney General celebrated the momentous occasion by wearing upscale clothing by Black designers.

Harris wore a beautiful purple coat and dress to the U.S. Capitol that was created by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, along with sparkling pearls designed by Wilfredo Rosado, which paid homage to her Alpha Kappa Alpha sisterhood. Rogers is a designer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who now calls Brooklyn, New York, home.

According to the Associated Press, Harris chose the color combination in honor of the late, legendary Shirley Chisolm. In 1968, Chisolm became the first African American woman elected to the U.S. Congress, which she served with distinction from New York’s 12th congressional district. And she also became the first Black person, male or female, to run for the presidency of the United States in 1972. That general election was eventually won by incumbent Richard M. Nixon.

Hudson is a Black designer from South Carolina who can already count former first lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Rihanna as prized clients. Obama also wore one of Hudson’s designs as she accompanied former President Barack Obama to the Wednesday inauguration.

Many from the multitude of television observers took to social media to exclaim Harris’ choice in designers. Below is a sampling.

Kamala’s wearing Sergio Hudson! Columbia, SC stand up! — Jasmine Styles (@JasmineStylesTV) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris in Christopher John Rogers? You bet I'm pre-shaking. — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris and Jill Biden are both wearing outfits designed by American designers! Thank you, it’s great to have America recognized again! @FLOTUSBiden @KamalaHarris — Sue Massa (@SueMassa256) January 20, 2021