Azealia Banks explains fascination with collecting human skulls and bones

Azealia Banks has claimed she owns the skull of a 6-year-old girl.

The 29-year-old rapper was speaking about her fascination with bones and taxidermy and her “respect for the afterlife” when she made the grisly revelation.

Banks had been asked why she recently shocked fans by digging up her dead cat and boiling its bones, sparking speculation she had eaten the remains of the feline, when she revealed her bizarre collection.

Speaking during a video interview on Australian radio program “The Kyle and Jackie O Show,” she said: “I didn’t eat the cat. I would not eat a cat that’s been dead for three months.

“That’s part of taxidermy. I don’t know what you think happens when you go to a medical school and you see a full skull or skeleton, that’s what happens.”

She then held up the skull in front of the camera and added: “There are lots of scientific research sites where you can buy human skulls like this one…

“This is actually the skull of a 6-year-old girl who died from head trauma.

“I love bones. I respect the afterlife.”

Banks explained she’d wanted her pet to die at home rather than be “thrown in a pile with other dead cats” after he fell ill.

She continued: “I think that the bone is where the energy holds in a person, and with my cat. It didn’t feel right when he got sick [to have him cremated by the vet].

“I had to make the decision whether I was going pay some vet to shoot him up with drugs, kill him, incinerate him and then throw him in a pile with other dead cats.

“I wasn’t comfortable doing that so I let him die peacefully at home, then I buried him then I dug him up to get his skull so I could clean it up and have it.

“That’s how you do taxidermy. I mean, American hunting culture, when you go into any hotel lobby in the Catskills [in New York State], there are deer heads that have been taxidermied and they’re hanging off the wall.

“There’s something really weird about humanity and which animals we choose to save or which animals we choose are valuable and which animals we choose are not valuable.”

The “212” hitmaker opted not to have her kitty taxidermied because it would “scare” her but decided to treat the skull herself by boiling it and dousing it with peroxide so she could keep the bones.

And the vegetarian star is going to use the cat’s jawbones as earrings.

She explained: “I have his mandible here that I’m going to get made into ear cuffs. It’s his bottom jaw. I’m going to have these coated in titanium and made into ear cuffs.”

