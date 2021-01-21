Kodak Black freed, but still faces possible decades in prison on other charges

Kodak Black is extremely grateful to be back on the streets after former President Donald Trump commuted his federal prison sentence as he was leaving the White House.

Kodak, 23, got his 46-month sentence for falsifying federal documents to illegally obtain a firearm cut in half after the 11th-hour rescue by Trump. The man born in Florida as Bill K. Kapri anxiously hopped on his Twitter page to convey his gratitude.

I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 20, 2021

But now that the federal sentence in Florida is over, Kodak has to deal with a state case in South Carolina.

Kodak is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in February 2016 following a concert in the Palmetto State. The unnamed woman accused Kodak of forcing himself on her and biting her on her neck and breast, according to the legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor in Florence County, S.C., Ed Clements, told the entertainment publication that the five-year-old case, postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, will be prosecuted vigorously.

Kodak’s freedom in the federal gun sentence has no bearing or impact on the upcoming sexual assault case in another state. Kodak’s lawyer, Beattie Ashmore, disputes the ability to move forward with the five-year-old case.

“Aggressively prosecute? It’s been four years. That speaks volumes. Kodak was on bond and on tour for two years before his federal case even began,” he told TMZ. “Ed’s a very fine and experienced prosecutor and I look forward to once again speaking with him about this case. It’s been awhile.”