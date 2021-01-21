Tiffany Haddish strips down to underwear to flaunt 40-pound weight loss (photo)

Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish has been active during quarantine, embracing a new relationship, new opportunities and a new diet. Haddish took an opportunity to share with her 6.3 million followers another element of her weight loss journey on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021.

“Before my 30day transformation and after,” she wrote in her post, which finds Haddish flexing her biceps while sporting a taut midsection in the after shot. “Now #SHEREADY to build Muscle and Maybe shave my armpits.”

Haddish has been on a mission to lose weight and do it the right way. In November 2020, she told “Extra” that she had to eliminate some things to reach her goals.

“I lost 40 pounds. I’ve been working out and eating right and getting my little life together,” she said. “I’m not gonna lie to you, my knees was hurting a lot in 2019. I was carrying a lot of things around, a lot of weight, unnecessary weight, a lot of unnecessary hurt. Just a lot of things. I had to let all that go — a lot of mental hurt. A lot of things. I let a lot of that go. I was carrying a lot of hair. I let that go. But I just really wanted to see my scalp on that one. I ain’t gonna lie.”

