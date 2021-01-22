DJ D-Nice launches 2021 Ford F-150 in new lifestyle campaign

Ford Motor Company and famed DJ D-Nice teamed up to launch the all-new 2021 F-150 in a new multicultural lifestyle campaign that debuted Jan. 22, 2021, called “More Than Tough.”

“The ‘More Than Tough’ campaign recognizes and celebrates the spirit of American ingenuity,” said Dibrie Guerrero, multicultural marketing manager, Ford Motor Company.

Last March, nationwide shelter-in-place orders brought live entertainment to a halt. Alone in his home, missing friends and family, D-Nice combated the loneliness head-on and created his now-famous, “Club Quarantine.”

In the featured story, a male artist and female caterer use their F-150 trucks to come together with D-Nice to celebrate a momentous occasion with the hip-hop classic “Call Me D-Nice” serving as the soundtrack.