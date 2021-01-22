Soulja Boy accused of rape and assault by former employee-turned-lover

Soulja Boy has been accused of raping and assaulting a woman repeatedly over a two-year period.

The 30-year-old rapper is being sued by an anonymous woman, who alleged he began abusing her shortly after he hired her as his personal assistant in December 2018 by sending her unsolicited pictures of his penis.

According to the lawsuit, the pair’s professional relationship turned romantic and she moved in with him, but the unnamed female alleged Soulja started being violent in January 2019, with one incident occurring after an argument in a car when he allegedly pushed her out of the vehicle and forced her to walk five miles.

Documents obtained by TMZ alleged the “Crank That” hitmaker — whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way — sexually assaulted the woman for the first time in February 2019 and “expressed remorse” afterward by paying her $1,000.

In May of that year, the accuser claims she told the rapper she wanted to quit, prompting him to spit on her, and she alleged he would “punch, kick, and body slam” her when he flew into jealous rages when she received phone calls or social media comments.

She claimed he even once told her: “I should have killed you.”

The woman alleged she was locked in a room with no mattress, food or water on multiple occasions and was sometimes sexually assaulted twice a day.

Things came to a head in August 2020 when she moved out after fearing she “would die” after a violent attack, but when she returned to pick up her belongings the following month, Soulja allegedly raped her again.

The woman is suing for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress and is also seeking damages because she claimed she wasn’t paid properly for her work.

A spokesperson for the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper has denied all the allegations against him.

The representative said: “Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman … this is nonsense!!!”