T-Boz sounds off after having unfortunate experience with first responders

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins has been battling sickle cell disease for many years now, but her recent experience with first responders was likely one of her worst.

Late Tuesday evening, Jan. 19, 2021, T-Boz tweeted her grievances as she detailed the disheartening encounter she had with a first responder.

So just venting but we patients are getting tired of being treated non human — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) January 20, 2021

“I AM TIRED OF THESE SORRY A–S SO CALLED 1st RESPONDERS WHO REALLY DON’T HV A PASSION 4 THEIR JOB OR PEOPLE! PLAYING THE U NEED ME POSITION! HAVING ATTITUDES & NOT DOING THE JOB YOU CHOSE AS A CAREER! I SWEAR THEY GOT ONE MORE TIME & IM SLAPPING THE S— OUT SOMEBODY”

When a fan encouraged the TLC singer to reach out to a patient advocacy group, she replied, “I’m just venting and I know because I’ve been dealing with these idiots for 50yrs now since birth and we ALWAYS HV ISSUES TRUST.”

T-Boz went on to accuse the first responders of lacking compassion and treating patients as if they lack intelligence. With a firm message to those who do not like their jobs, T-Boz tweeted, “BCUZ IMMA TELL THE NEXT B—- IF U DINT LIKE YOUR JOB I CAN HELP UOU [sic] NOT COME BACK OR LIMP BACK”

Yes all to offer more than your shown they care now THATS what’s sad and they automatically treat you like your uneducated and assume you have no knowledge — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) January 20, 2021

T-Boz concluded with a message of gratitude to the first responders who do care about their jobs. She tweeted: “THANK U FOR THE TRUE 1st RESPONDERS WHO TRULY LOVE THEIR JOB & PEOPLE RISKING IT ALL TO SAVE LIVES… WHILE STILL BEING THOROUGH & COMPASSIONATE & TREATING US LIKE HUMANS”