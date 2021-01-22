 Skip to content

T-Boz sounds off after having unfortunate experience with first responders

By M. Lucas-Davis | January 22, 2021 |

TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins has been battling sickle cell disease for many years now, but her recent experience with first responders was likely one of her worst.

Late Tuesday evening, Jan. 19, 2021, T-Boz tweeted her grievances as she detailed the disheartening encounter she had with a first responder.

“I AM TIRED OF THESE SORRY A–S SO CALLED 1st RESPONDERS WHO REALLY DON’T HV A PASSION 4 THEIR JOB OR PEOPLE! PLAYING THE U NEED ME POSITION! HAVING ATTITUDES & NOT DOING THE JOB YOU CHOSE AS A CAREER! I SWEAR THEY GOT ONE MORE TIME & IM SLAPPING THE S— OUT SOMEBODY”

When a fan encouraged the TLC singer to reach out to a patient advocacy group, she replied, “I’m just venting and I know because I’ve been dealing with these idiots for 50yrs now since birth and we ALWAYS HV ISSUES TRUST.”

T-Boz went on to accuse the first responders of lacking compassion and treating patients as if they lack intelligence. With a firm message to those who do not like their jobs, T-Boz tweeted, “BCUZ IMMA TELL THE NEXT B—- IF U DINT LIKE YOUR JOB I CAN HELP UOU [sic] NOT COME BACK OR LIMP BACK”

T-Boz concluded with a message of gratitude to the first responders who do care about their jobs. She tweeted: “THANK U FOR THE TRUE 1st RESPONDERS WHO TRULY LOVE THEIR JOB & PEOPLE RISKING IT ALL TO SAVE LIVES… WHILE STILL BEING THOROUGH & COMPASSIONATE & TREATING US LIKE HUMANS”



Posted in Music and tagged , , , , , ,