Swizz Beatz wants to create Verzuz between Tupac and Biggie

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland caused the earth to tilt on its axis when the super-producing icons created the Verzuz battles that have been nothing short of blockbuster ratings gold since its inception.

But the husband of fellow music luminary Alicia Keys wants to take the cultural phenomenon to another level. This is quite a statement coming from the men who have paired lionized artists such as Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, Jill Scott’s lovefest with Erykah Badu, Snoop Dogg against DMX and Gucci Mane going rounds with Jeezy.

Now, Swizz has the ultimate Verzuz battle in mind: a posthumous battle between interstellar giants Tupac Amaru Shakur and Christopher “Notorious BIG” Wallace, aka “Biggie Smalls.”

What’s more, Swizz believes he believes he can pull it off.

Swizz was on the ESPN2 show “Jalen and Jacoby” featuring the music-loving Jalen Rose of the Michigan Fab Five fame to talk about Verzuz. The show discussed Verzuz pivoting towards the sports world for the Super Bowl in February as they will pair NFL stars with comparable players in series of career highlights.

Rose asked Swizz and Timbaland for their “holy grail” Verzuz match-ups. Timbaland, 48, mentioned the all-time iconic singers, Michael Jackson and Prince, while Swizz riddled off the names 2Pac and Biggie.

“My dream one; I want to figure out how to do Pac and Biggie in a way that the people is gonna really love it,” Swizz said, which Timbaland enthusiastically endorsed.

“I got a couple of ideas. I’ma text you,” said the 42-year-old Swizz, whose real name is Kasseam Dean.

Swizz and Timb’s Verzuz masterpiece has not lost its luster despite having to delay the latest show between Keyshia Cole twice, pulling in over a million Instagram viewers. Consequently, fans are getting excited at the duo’s improbable posthumous show between rap royalty.