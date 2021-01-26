Serena Williams to unveil new luggage line

Serena Williams loves to travel when she’s not dominating the tennis court and has partnered for the second time with global lifestyle brand Away to create a new luggage collection. The Away x Serena Williams Collection launches on Jan. 28 and will include a line of suitcases, bags, and accessories that reflect her style.

The Grand Slam champion discussed her new line in a statement that reflects her fondness for exploring the world. “Travel has always been ingrained in my identity, both professionally and personally, which is why I am so excited to continue my partnership with Away,” she explained. “Despite the current limitations of travel, being able to bring this new collection to life has been such a rewarding, collaborative process. With this latest phase of our work together, I’m thrilled to share a collection that speaks to the new realities of travel and highlights my personal take on design and functionality, all with the hope that it can get people excited for the future.”

Some of the pieces include custom polycarbonate suitcases like the Kid’s Carry-On, which will retail for $175. Other pieces of the line include Packing Cubes, The Pet Carrier, which sells for $245, and The Convertible Backpack Tote that is priced at $225. She also has a $75 Jewelry Sleeve.

Williams also spoke with Forbes about the new launch, adding, “I was really inspired by the colors and architecture I’ve seen while traveling — specifically, the beautiful blues and greens of the ocean and the intricate details of buildings in some of my favorite cities, like Rome. I used these inspirations when working with the Away team to create this collection’s exterior print. Like so many, I’ve been dreaming of being able to travel again safely, so I wanted to bring to life a collection that not only speaks to Away’s functionality and my personal style but also gets people really excited about their own future trips.”

You can check out the line at www.awaytravel.com.