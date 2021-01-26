Snoop Dogg and more to compete in ‘Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition’

Snoop Dogg, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and retired NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, will represent the AFC and be among the competitive gamers in this year’s virtual Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday, Jan. 31, on the Madden NFL 21 video game.

The All-Star Game, which is held annually between the AFC and NFC conferences, was canceled this year due to COVID-19. As such, the gamers will be using the players selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl roster.

Snoop and his quad will play Madden NFL 21 from their homes using the official all-stars with a new competitor tapping in to play each quarter. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, will represent the NFC against Snoop and his squad.

“We’ll be taking the Pro Bowl to the virtual world of Madden this weekend and I can’t wait to do it big with football fans in my favorite game,” Snoop said in a statement. “I’m a Madden NFL star. So Kyler and Marshawn better watch out. My team is coming in to win that championship title for the AFC.”

NFL Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan will host The Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition alongside Charissa Thompson. In addition, popular streamers Ninja, FaZe Swagg, AustinShow and AMP, will hold live watch parties on their channels during Sunday’s showdown, which kicks off at 5 pm EST.

The game will stream on the NFL’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts. It also will air on the EA Madden NFL Twitch account. Fans not tapped into the matrix can catch the rebroadcast when it airs at 8 pm ET on the NFL Network and again at 12:30 am ET.

The Pro Bowl game was originally slated to be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.