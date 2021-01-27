Da Brat reveals how awkward it was when she met Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

Da Brat was a major fan of the TLC star Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes but, apparently, the late rapper was not a fan of her when they first met. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Da Brat spoke with “TooFab” where she shared details about her first encounter with Left Eye.

Da Brat said, “Oh man, Left Eye was super dope but I kind of think because she was JD’s [Dupri’s] first artist and they used to — they grew up together and I think she lived with him at one point.”

She continued, “Like I think when I came along — I don’t think she liked me too much. Cause I think she felt like JD may have been replacing, trying to replace, you know, her with me, which wasn’t the case, but she wasn’t too fond of me.”