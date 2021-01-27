 Skip to content

Da Brat reveals how awkward it was when she met Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

By M. Lucas-Davis | January 27, 2021 |

Da Brat (Image source: Instagram / @SoSoBrat)

Da Brat was a major fan of the TLC star Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes but, apparently, the late rapper was not a fan of her when they first met. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Da Brat spoke with “TooFab” where she shared details about her first encounter with Left Eye.

Da Brat said, “Oh man, Left Eye was super dope but I kind of think because she was JD’s [Dupri’s] first artist and they used to — they grew up together and I think she lived with him at one point.”

She continued, “Like I think when I came along — I don’t think she liked me too much. Cause I think she felt like JD may have been replacing, trying to replace, you know, her with me, which wasn’t the case, but she wasn’t too fond of me.”
The “Funkdafied” rapper admitted that she was heartbroken Left Eye did not like her. “But I loved Left Eye and it just broke my heart when she didn’t love me,” Da Brat admitted.Despite their rocky beginning, Da Brat revealed they’d found their way by the time they collaborated on Angie Martinez’s 1997 hit single, “Ladies Night (Not Tonight)” along with Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott. She recalled their “epic” video shoot altogether.

“Yeah, man, we recorded it separately in our own separate spaces,” Da Brat recalled. “I think Left Eye did hers in Atlanta. I did mine in Jermaine Dupree’s studio. Kim probably did hers in New York. But when we came together for the video shoot, it was epic. I had never been on a shoot that had so many, you know, successful women, my peers.”



Posted in Music and tagged , , , ,