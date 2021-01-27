Da Brat reveals how awkward it was when she met Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes
Da Brat was a major fan of the TLC star Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes but, apparently, the late rapper was not a fan of her when they first met. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Da Brat spoke with “TooFab” where she shared details about her first encounter with Left Eye.
Da Brat said, “Oh man, Left Eye was super dope but I kind of think because she was JD’s [Dupri’s] first artist and they used to — they grew up together and I think she lived with him at one point.”
“Yeah, man, we recorded it separately in our own separate spaces,” Da Brat recalled. “I think Left Eye did hers in Atlanta. I did mine in Jermaine Dupree’s studio. Kim probably did hers in New York. But when we came together for the video shoot, it was epic. I had never been on a shoot that had so many, you know, successful women, my peers.”