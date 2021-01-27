Jordyn Woods mesmerizes fans with ‘Buss It Challenge’ dance (video)

Jordyn Woods (Image source: Instagram – @jordynwoods)

Jordyn Woods was declared the landslide winner of the nationwide #BussItChallenge as soon as she entered it. Close the curtains. Turn out the lights. It’s a wrap.

Woods, 23, the former Kardashian clan castaway, who morphed into an independent Instagram sensation, was hailed by her social media contemporaries for delivering a riveting rendition of the #BussItChallenge.

The photogenic Woods wondered aloud if it was too late to enter the unofficial contest before treating her 14 million followers with an Instagram story post for the ages.

Woods’ boyfriend, 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves All-Sar Karl-Anthony Towns, exclaimed his approval of her performance with this Twitter post replete with a meme.

This may work as an emotional antidote for Towns, as he is on mandatory quarantine after being victimized by the pandemic. It already took the life of his mother and six other members of his immediate and connected family.

Meanwhile, Towns was joined by throngs of Woods’ worshippers who also testified to her deft dancing skills.

Babyyyy #JordynWoods thicker than a Arbys Milkshake you hear me🤧 — *´¯`*🎀Queen Harmon👸🏻🎀*`¯´* (@QueenHarmon2U) January 27, 2021

I watched Life of Kylie before the whole scandal happened. And she was missing out on moneyyyyy being this girl’s friend. She was trying to be at her every beck and call. #JordynWoods Never do that again. pic.twitter.com/3pLW9FotFj — Astreya Michelle (@AstreyaMichelle) January 27, 2021

Jordyn Woods blessed every guy today cuz she knew we was going to be depressed #MambaForever #JordynWoods — Crazylegz (@fepe321) January 26, 2021

Just when I was thinking about doing the #BussItChallenge here come #JordynWoods ..I might have to sit this one out… 😭 pic.twitter.com/sQT6lZLuyv — Livey 💕 (@livey3341) January 27, 2021