Michael B. Jordan admits there will be a cap on posts about his relationship

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have offered fans multiple glimpses at their relationship over the last couple of weeks, but an insider has revealed that will not be the norm. On Monday, Jan. 25, an inside source close to the famous actor spoke with Hollywood Life and explained why he has made it a point to go public about his relationship with Harvey.

“Michael is definitely crushing hard on Lori and is loving all the time and special moments they’ve been sharing together,” the insider said, adding, “but at the same time, he’s always been private about his personal life and so it was a big deal for him to publicly share how he felt about Lori on social media.”

However, Jordan, who is typically a private person, does not feel the need to share every aspect of his relationship on social media.

“Even though Michael seems to have opened up quite a bit by going public with their romance and allowing fans to get a glimpse inside their personal lives,” the insider explained, “that doesn’t mean he wants to share every moment between them or that he’s going to be posting about their relationship all the time now.”

The insider continued, “He’s not a model or an influencer like Lori. He doesn’t feel the need to share everything on social media. That’s just not who he is, but at the same time he completely supports Lori and don’t be surprised to see him pop up with flirty comments whenever she posts.”

The latest news comes just weeks after Jordan and Harvey publicly made their relationship Instagram official.