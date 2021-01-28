Comedians Leslie Jones and Luenell end their beef (video)

Comedians Luenell and Leslie Jones apparently had a long-standing beef that finally was resolved while the two ladies were filming Coming 2 America. During an interview with “Comedy Hype,” Luenell revealed that the issues stemmed from when they both toured with Katt Williams.

“Leslie wasn’t speaking to me, period, on the set of the film,” explained Luenell. “It was throwback feelings she had way back when I was on tour with Katt and she was doing some spot dates. She felt a certain type of way. Big misunderstanding.”

Luenell further explained that things got tense on the set because the two have pivotal scenes together and the producers even had to get involved. “We had to play sisters. We had to speak to each other. And actually, production came to me and asked me would I please take her to the side and work out whatever angst it was that she was feeling about me at the time. So I went to her and told her, at her leisure, would she have a conversation with me. She said, ‘Aight.’ But that still never happened,” she said.

It appears that a few other people had to get involved because the “Saturday Night Live” star wouldn’t budge and wasn’t feeling a sit down. Cooler heads eventually prevailed as Luenell further detailed.

“But one day, when I came back to the set — because I had to film and leave and come back – some issues had been resolved on the set. She was much more pleasant to work with. I told her that it was nice to work with her that day, in the mood that she was in. And we began a conversation. We went back and covered some of the issues that were bothering her from back in the day and we were able to go ahead and shoot some great scenes. We’re still not going to go out and kick it. But at least we won’t have to roll our eyes and avoid each other when we’re in a room now,” Luenell said.

Coming 2 America will be released on March 5 and is the sequel to Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall’s 1988 comedy classic. Luenell went on to praise Jones for her work in the film, “She’s going to be a huge star after this movie comes out because this is probably the best work she’s ever done, in her life, ‘Saturday Night Live’ included.”

Watch the interview on the next page as Luenell talks about their beef and check out the trailer for Coming 2 America.