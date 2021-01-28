J. Wyndal Gordon, the ‘Warrior Lawyer,’ visits AM Wake-Up Call
J. Wyndal Gordon, aka the “Warrior Lawyer,” is a respected trial attorney and solo practitioner who represents individuals and small businesses in litigation matters throughout the state of Maryland and D.C. federal courts. Gordon stays grounded by participating and lending his support to various local, regional, and national nonprofit organizations.
He stopped by AM Wake-Up Call to share how he helps the community.
