 Skip to content

Jennifer King becomes the 1st Black female coach in NFL history

By Terry Shropshire | January 28, 2021 |

Washington Football Team assistant coach Jennifer King (Image source: Instagram – @jennifer.king5)

 

Jennifer King made history when she was hired by the Washington Football Team as the first-ever Black woman to be hired as a full-time coach in the NFL.

The Washington Football Team announced on Tuesday evening, Jan. 26, 2021. that Smith will work as the running backs’ coach for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

For King, her feelings of bliss were intensified as she now works for the team she grew up rooting for as a kid in small-town North Carolina.

King told the Washington Post her secret weapon for shattering the glass ceiling in the testosterone-rich environment.

“Having that personal mantra of really trying to be so good that you can’t be denied. And just keep going — if it’s something you really want you have to find a way to get it done and not take no for an answer,” she said.

This latest life milestone seems like the natural next step for King if you follow her career arch. Flip the page to read more of King’s remarkable journey.

Pages: 1 2


Posted in Sports and tagged , , , ,