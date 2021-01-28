K. Michelle has a new series coming to Lifetime

R&B songstress K. Michelle hit up Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 27 to announce that she has a new show in the works with Lifetime. The “V.S.O.P.” singer also explained why she left “Love & Hip Hop” after six years of watching her life play out on the reality television series.

In the post, she wrote, “So life for me is completely changing. For six years of my life I was on a show called ‘Love & Hip Hop.’ It really helped me reach a lot of goals at that time. I’ll never knock that blessing. But I knew in my heart I could no longer participate in something I was not passionate about and had no desire to be on camera with any of the cast. I just didn’t care. I knew it was time for something bigger than throwing drinks. I wanted to turn my pain into purpose.”

While K. Michelle didn’t reveal all the details about her new television project, she further explained, “So it’s finally here. I start filming my new show on Lifetime in Feb[ruary] and it’s such an amazing feeling to not only watch your dreams come true but to know I’ll be helping women to live. Saving lives. Little ole me. When they count you out God will count you in.”

No dates have been released yet for the new album or television show but it’s apparent K. Michelle has been busy making a lot of moves during the coronavirus pandemic.