Kevin Hart launches new podcast on SiriusXM

Kevin Hart is the latest celebrity to join the podcast game and he just launched his new show yesterday on SiriusXM. “Inside Jokes With Kevin Hart” airs on the Laugh Out Loud Radio channel and debuted with Jerry Seinfeld as the first guest. The Philadelphia comedian’s newest platform chronicles his fellow comedians’ comedy club experiences and shares a few never-before-heard stories.

New episodes of “Inside Jokes with Kevin Hart” will air at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and the upcoming lineup includes Desus & Mero, Cedric the Entertainer, Nick Kroll, Hasan Minhaj, Zainab Johnson, Bill Burr and Steve Harvey.

“I’m sitting down with some of the best voices in comedy to give my listeners the stories behind the jokes they hear on stage. Comedians have been through it all, and I’m excited that I’ll be digging deep into the lives of my peers for my first podcast,” Hart said in a statement.

Hart signed a multi-platform deal last year with SiriusXM and his comedy network Laugh Out Loud. The deal also includes radio shows, on-demand videos and more podcasts. Besides Hart’s podcast, Laugh Out Loud launched two more podcasts this week under the partnership.

“The Ladies Room With Jazzy” premiered two episodes this week and will air new episodes every Monday and Wednesday. “The Ladies Room With Jazzy” is a roundtable-style program led by comedian and actor Jasmin Brown alongside four of her hilarious friends, Natalie Friedman, Briana Lawrence, Renita Woodland and Kiya Roberts.

“Date Night With Chris and Vanessa” debuts on Friday, which will also be its regular time slot, and is a weekly series where married couple actor and writer Chris Spencer and casting director Vanessa Spencer invite couples on a date night to unpack the issues everyone faces in relationships and family life.

Hart and SiriusXM first partnered up back in 2018 when he launched his radio show “Straight From the Hart.” All the programs air on SiriusXM channel 96 and are available for streaming on the SiriusXM app, Pandora and Stitcher.