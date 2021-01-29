Viola Davis pens moving tribute to on-screen mom Cicely Tyson

Viola Davis has penned a moving tribute to her late on-screen mom, Cicely Tyson.

The Sounder star passed away on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at 96, and her “How to Get Away with Murder” co-star, who played Tyson’s character Ophelia Harkness’ daughter Annalise Keating on the hit ABC legal thriller, has admitted she is “heartbroken” by the news of her death.

Davis thanked Tyson, who she also starred alongside in the 2011 flick, The Help, for making her feel “loved, seen and valued” in a world where there is still racial inequality and for making her see the “possibilities” in herself.

She began: “I’m devastated. My heart is just broken.

“I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream….because it was only in my dreams that I could see the possibilities in myself.”

The Oscar winner also thanked Tyson for changing her life and said she will live on in her memory.

She added: “I’m not ready for you to be my angel yet. But…I also understand that it’s only when the last person who has a memory of you dies, that you’ll truly be dead. In that case, you will be immortal. Thank you for shifting my life. Thank you for the long talks. Thank you for loving me. Rest well,” alongside three heartbroken emojis.

Tyson’s passing was confirmed by her family, who wrote in a statement: “With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy.”

While her manager, Larry Thompson, added: “I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing.

“Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.”

