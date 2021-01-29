Wendy Williams reveals details of alleged sexcapade with Method Man (video)

Wendy Williams is making the rounds ahead of the premiere of her Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie and documentary, Wendy Williams: What A Mess, both of which will air Saturday night, Jan. 30, 2021, starting at 8 p.m. In one of her most recent interviews with DJ Suss One, Williams casually revealed that she had a sexual encounter with Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man.

“I smoked a blunt … with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand,” Williams said matter of factly. “He’ll deny it. Maybe not.”

Suss One then exclaimed that the fling was not in the movie, prompting Williams to respond, saying, “It wasn’t in the movie because [he] is still very angry at me … for being me — for telling the truth. It was one night. We were in the club, a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there, but it was only Meth up in the rafters. And see, that’s where I go to observe everything because I was by myself.”

The gossip queen continued, pulling no punches as the story further unfolded.

“He goes, ‘Yo, Wendy!’ Because he’d been on the show before and he was f’ed up,” she added. “I smelled the weed, and I had weed but he had better … He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in. … I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders, and I said, ‘You wanna come over?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll follow you.’”

For clarity, DJ Suss One asked Williams directly if she and Meth went all the way. She confirmed the act with a lively “yes!”

