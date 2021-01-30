Nick Cannon returning with new daytime talk show

Nick Cannon is returning with a vengeance this fall by way of a new self-titled syndicated daytime talk show. Deadline described the show as an “exciting, fun and uplifting program reflecting Cannon’s brand of celebrity, music, comedy and pop culture.” “Nick Cannon” will be produced and distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and run primarily across Fox’s Television network.

“We, along with our many other strong broadcast partners, are excited to be able to bring Cannon’s unique, lighthearted and entertaining style to the daytime audience starting this Fall,” said Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury in a statement to Deadline.

The show was originally scheduled to air Oct. 5, 2020 but was put on hold after Cannon hosted Professor Griff on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” and some of the comments were perceived by some to be anti-Semitic. At the time, Lionsgate stood by Cannon. “We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show,” Lionsgate said in a statement.

