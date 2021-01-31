Dia Simms leads the wolf pack as CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal

Dia Simms has been a dynamic leader in the business world for 25 years. She has a reputation as an innovator and a developer. When she was CEO of Combs Enterprises, her work ethic and expertise helped to make Ciroc vodka one of the most well-known brands in the spirits industry .

Simms is currently the CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. She is passionate about her newest endeavor and spoke with rolling out about her career, working with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal.

At 21, Simms worked with the Department of Defense negotiating 100-million dollar contracts. Most times she found herself in rooms that lacked diversity. She explains the reaction to her presence in these rooms.

“They were super confused why I was in every room I was in. The defense industry is male-dominated almost all White and they were very much like ‘Why is this young whippersnapper in the room when she’s not getting me coffee.’ I [learned] early on about how I needed to establish my value in the first five seconds of walking into a room,” Simms explained. “I can’t be the one woman army to change people or racism, but I would do everything in my power to ensure that they will take me seriously.”

