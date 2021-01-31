J. Prince shuts down claim that Harry-O helped launch Rap-A-Lot Records (video)

Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris was recently pardoned by Trump as he exited the White House earlier this month. The former drug kingpin spent over 30 years in prison for convictions related to murder and racketeering. Harris has also been erroneously credited with having a hand in the launch of Houston-based record company Rap-A-Lot.

During a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club,” J. Prince, owner and founder of the historic southern label, put rumors of Harris’ involvement to rest and shed more light on the situation. “Correct me if I’m wrong O.G. but Harry-O, he was one of the original founders of Rap-A-Lot Records, right?,” a curious Charlamagne Tha God asked.

“Never. That lie needs [sic] to be cleaned up. Harry-O never had no business whatsoever where Rap-A-Lot was concerned. The only thing we have ever done in the music industry together was he took the Geto Boys on tour with a couple of dates in L.A. and Oakland with The Fat Boys and Salt-N-Pepa back in the day. And then, that was in 1989 or ‘90,” J. Prince responded.

Charlamagne questioned where the rumor came from, and Prince explained that Harry-O told a fellow friend that same information as well as authorities back in the day which ended up bringing the feds to sniff around the Houston CEO’s compound.

“From what I understand it came out his mouth,” said J. Prince. “I heard even from the homey. We have a mutual homey. Lil D from Oakland and I heard the homey say it was said to him that he owned the Geto Boys back in the day. That caused me a lot of problems when a man made that statement. A lie like that. It caused me problems with the DEA and the IRS back in the day because they attacked me based on statements being made that way. Of course, there was nothing there to find. I’d like him to clear that up more so than me. I hope someday he will clear it up because I think it’d be better for his resume.”

J. Prince appears no longer fazed by the issue, but still feels it’s something Harris needs to clean up personally. Despite his gripe, J. Prince expressed good thoughts for Harris. “I’d like to congratulate the homey and anybody that come [sic] out of that hog pen.”

