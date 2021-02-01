Ja Rule set to introduce new ICONN app for artists and their fans

Ja Rule is knee-deep in the tech industry these days and has been on a promotion run amping up his new app, ICONN. The new app allows its creators and users to videocast, book and connect with artists, ranging from small gatherings to concert events. Ja explained to HipHop DX that the app puts the power back into the hands of the artists and lets them control the monetizing of their brand and content.

“I’m really excited about some of the features,” he told the website. “Some of the features that I have on ICONN are really dope, like being able to charge for a Live. I know that concept, it sounds off a little bit off because nobody does that. Who charges for their Live? Like I’m going to go Live … But, just think about it. Think about it on the grand scheme of things, right?”

Trina, Lil Jon and Funkmaster Flex are just a few artists who’ve joined the app.

Ja explained the concept more, adding, “[Imagine] Cardi B and Offset having their m———-g Christmas party! Everybody going to be there! They’re charging a dollar for you to get in. You don’t know this. Peep this — they don’t announce that they’re charging for it. You’re scrolling through your feed and you see the lock on the picture that says, ‘Cardi and Offset’s Christmas Bash!’ That sets off your f——-g curiosity antenna!”

“Why is it locked?!? What do you mean I can’t see this? How much is it? You hit it. To unlock this Live, it’s a dollar. Man, f— it! I got a dollar. What y’all doing? Now, do you see the thought process behind it?”

Rule also joked with TMZ that 45 could join the party since getting booted from Twitter but he had to follow the rules and any trouble from him and the proud boys would be on immediate dismissal. “Any funny s—t out you Donnie and you gotta go.”

More information on the ICONN app can be found at www.iconn.me.