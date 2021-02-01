TLC’s ‘My Feet Are Killing Me’ airs special candle wax treatment episode

 Skip to content

Disclaimer: Please don’t eat while watching this clip.

Dr. Ebonie, Dr. Brad and Dr. Sarah treat the most exceptional foot maladies and perform transformational work for their patients. Cindy is desperate to have Dr. Brad fix her stumpy foot and get back to skiing. Gregory has open wounds on both feet and hopes Dr. Ebonie can heal them. Glen’s feet are split down the middle. The episode airs Feb. 1, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST.

To watch the clip, click play above.

 

Kenyatta Victoria

My name is Kenyatta Coleman; I am a graduating senior mass media arts major concentrating in journalism at Clark Atlanta University. My mission is to show and prove that you can “Create Your Own Impact.”