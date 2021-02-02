Could actor David Ramsey be the next Black superhero in CW’s Arrowverse?

A new Black superhero may be coming to the CW’s Arrowverse franchise this year. Actor David Ramsey, known for his role as John Diggle in the series “Arrow,” has signed on to play the character once again and committed to appearing in both “The Flash” and “Supergirl.” He also is set to play a “mystery character” on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

The last time we saw Diggle was at the wake and funeral of Oliver Queen, aka the Green Arrow. After delivering parting words to the fallen hero, Diggle discovers a meteorite containing a glowing object. Many fans think the object is none other than a Green Lantern ring. This speculation is not unjustified. The Arrowverse consistently has alluded to the Green Lantern Corps’ existence as well as Diggle’s potential role in it. One of the biggest clues pertaining to this came with the reveal in the “Arrow” series finale in January 2020 that Diggle’s stepfather’s last name is actually Stewart.

Comic book fans will recognize the name “John Stewart” as the Black superhero Green Lantern. This rendition of Green Lantern hasn’t been featured as a main character in a television series since the 2000s with the “Justice League” cartoon. With Ramsey signed on to serve as a “mystery character,” many fans are excited to see if the rumors of his casting as the glowing green hero will ring true in the new season.

If so, Ramsey’s appointment as the Green Lantern, potentially in his own show, is coming at a timely moment. With uncertainty surrounding who will take up the reign of Black Panther and confirmation that “Black Lightning” is entering its final season, there is a definite need for more Black faces in the comic book world. And DC Comics seems to be answering the call.

While many of the CW shows have had their season premieres delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, “The Flash,” in which Ramsey is set to make a cameo appearance, is scheduled to return on March 2, 2021.

In the meantime, check out Ramsey in the clip below from the “Arrow” series finale.