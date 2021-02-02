NeNe Leakes calls out Porsha Williams for not supporting her Bravo boycott

NeNe Leakes is not pleased with the lack of support she has received from her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, Porsha Williams. So, on Monday, Feb. 1, Leakes verbalized her concerns in a series of tweets, including one that criticized her former castmate.

While urging her followers to take a stand and shed light on the mistreatment of Black women, she called out Williams. “Stand up, protest, sign the petition & stop watching!” Leakes said. “The treatment of black women behind the scene is wrong. Even the cast that’s currently filming knows wrong is & was happening. They try to silence us! We MUST speak up when wrong is happening. I won’t stop.”

Leakes added, “They pay off & reward lawyers, managers, agents & even certain cast members to keep their dirty work going. I won’t stop speaking out until something is done. I will call names if need be.”

She went on to retweet a message from a fan criticizing Williams. Based on the tweets, many fans have not forgotten how Leakes defended Williams so she could keep her job on the reality series. However, Williams has remained mum about the circumstances surrounding Leakes’ departure from the show. The fan’s tweet read, “[Porsha] should be standing with you> They scared to loose their checks but you can’t let them get away with Discrimination, retaliation and blacklisting and unequal pay! There’s power in numbers. I will start calling EVERYBODY OUT.”

Leakes concluded, “I didn’t say anything publicly for years but i spoke out behind the scenes in emails, text messages and conferences call. I can show you! I spoke to executive for help as well for years. it MUST STOP! It doesn’t matter your race, just fight for what’s right.”

Her tweets come just weeks after Leakes announced her boycott of Bravo over the “unfair treatment of Black talent behind-the-scenes.”