Plies explains why he plans to take the COVID-19 vaccine

As many Americans express apprehension about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Plies is explaining to fans why he’s opting to get vaccinated. On Monday. Feb. 1, Plies shared an Instagram post as he discussed his intention to take the vaccine.

“I’m getting vaccinated the first chance I get,” Plies revealed, adding, “How I look @ It I put things in my body everyday I don’t know where it come from. If I done trusted the weed man (Who I didn’t know), ate from the food truck outside the club, drunk Hennessy & Red Bull & survived. I should be str8.”

Almost immediately after sharing the post, Plies was met with opposition from a number of his followers who explained their apprehension about taking the vaccine. One of the rapper’s followers wrote, “Difference is, the weed man, food truck guy, and club ain’t tryin’ kill you. Cuz if u do die behind what they give u somebody goin’ to jail. In this case, nobody will be held responsible for what happens to u after u take it.”

Another follower expressed similar sentiments saying, “True but none of them have a history murdering people in the name of ‘science.'” However, Plies made it clear that his remarks are merely his opinion as he stands by his decision to take the COVID vaccine.