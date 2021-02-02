Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Georgia politician was chosen because of her work to promote nonviolent change through the ballot box and has been credited with turning Georgia blue and helping Joe Biden win the state in his Presidential run.

Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament who nominated the organizer, stated to the press, “Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights. Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.”

As previously reported, The Black Lives Matter movement is also one of the nominees for this year’s award. The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be selected in October and the ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 10, 2021.

Despite the pending accolade, everyone is not happy about Abrams’ accomplishments.

A Republican strategist group has formed called “Stop Stacey” which aims to block her from running for governor of Georgia again. Aligning itself with current Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, they want to prevent her from getting the Democratic nod once more after she came so close to winning in 2018.

According to a statement, the group was launched to uncover Abram’s “shady voter groups that undermine election integrity” and will work to “unite and mobilize grassroots Republicans across the country.”

“We will do whatever it takes to expose Stacey Abrams’ radical network, highlight her dangerous agenda and ultimately defeat her — and her left-wing candidates — at the ballot box,” the group’s senior strategist, Jeremy Brand, said. “There is no time to waste: We must stand up, fight back and Stop Stacey.”

Abrams has yet to announce if she’ll be running in the 2022 gubernatorial election, but doesn’t seem too bothered by her latest threat.