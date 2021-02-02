The Weeknd partners with food courier to deliver meals from Black-owned eateries

The Weeknd is collaborating with another company to deliver free meals from Black-owned restaurants.

The Grammy-award winning singer, who was born in Toronto as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is teaming up with Postmates to hand out 150 meals to frontline workers courtesy of Black restaurateurs during Black History Month, Variety reports.

Weeknd, 30, kicked off the celebratory month in Tampa, Florida by delivering delicious eats from the Black-owned Mama’s Southern Soul Food restaurant to nourish healthcare workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood.

Both the restaurant and hospital are in proximity to Raymond James Stadium, the site of the epic showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots in Super Bowl XL.

This is part of the Weeknd’s creation of the Black-owned national merchant collection for Black History Month. The campaign will appear on the Postmates’ app during the remainder of the month.

The timing of this gesture is also good because the Weekend will perform in the extended Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 7 in what is the culmination of a lifelong dream for the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said according to Variety.

Billionaire baron Jay-Z, who lords over the NFL halftime show, lauds the Weeknd for his beautiful originality.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” he said.