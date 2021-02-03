Nipsey Hussle’s live visual album, ‘The Marathon,’ streams this week

Nipsey Hussle’s posthumous live album is set to be unleashed on a ravenous fan base in the coming days.

Fans can view The Marathon on YouTube this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST, according to Complex magazine.

Visual artist Oki Doki was the first to share the news on his Instagram page, writing, “Celebrating the life of an incredible human, the Marathon Mixtape and the first week of #BlackHistoryYear.”

The officials handling Hussle’s estate first informed the public back about The Marathon back in December 2020 after they viewed the finished project by the late rapper, businessman, philanthropist and philosopher.

“In commemoration of this anniversary we’re proud to announce our collaborative effort with @okidoki to bring to life an interactive live visual album experience coming in 2021,” the estate wrote in a statement on IG according to Complex. “The experience will give viewers [an] intimate look at the era that helped shape this masterpiece. The people, the places, the stories, and more.”

This is not the first time the lionized lyricist has appeared on projects after his death on March 31, 2019. Hussle also is featured on two songs, “Started With Nothin’ ” and “LeBron James,” on J. Stone’s latest album, The Definition of Pain, released in December 2020.

“It’s so much music this n—- done did, bro. Like you wouldn’t even imagine, bro,” Stone exclaimed on “The Bootleg Kev Podcast.” “It’s definitely going to be another Nip album.”