Author Libby Anthony says Atlanta is the Black capital of America

Libby Anthony is the owner and CEO of Independent Productions Inc., an agency specializing in the employment and advancement of performing artists and entertainers. Born in the rural countryside of the Louisiana Delta, Anthony has maintained strong roots and connections to Black culture and art. That connection ultimately manifested as a desire to support Black art, first as the founder of National Club Owners, Promoters & Entertainment Conference (COPE) Inc., an organization devoted to the business, promotion and marketing of African American nightclubs and entertainment events, and later as the president of Independent Productions Inc.

Anthony’s new book, Atlanta Entertainment History: Jookin’ in the A, details the ways in which Georgia’s capital city has become pivotal in shaping Black entertainment and art across the nation. Rolling out sat down with Anthony to get the inside scoop on what motivated her to pen this soon-to-be Black History Month staple.

Explain the ways in which you believe Atlanta to be a representation and pinnacle of Black entertainment and culture.

Atlanta is and has been the capital of Black America. Some may want to say D.C., but no, [it’s] Atlanta! And as the capital, we must represent and present the best of the terrain. Atlanta’s Black community has always done that, presented that and represented the best [and] led the way. We recognize our current entertainment talents and entrepreneurs, but we should not forget they ascended on the shoulders of B.B. Beamon, Carrie Cunningham, Neal Montgomery, Hannibal, Gorgeous George, Little Richard and many more. Atlanta has always been a crucible for music. It has always been an “incubator” for entertainment.

At what point did you know it was time to write this book?

Sometimes you pick a project, sometimes a project picks you. I think perhaps it picked me because a project like this hasn’t been done. Yes, the project picked me, and I went along for the ride.

