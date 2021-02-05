Megan Thee Stallion reveals how she toned up her abs in 3 weeks (photo)

Megan Thee Stallion is revealing how she managed to tone her abs in record time — exactly three weeks. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the “Body” rapper shared a series of posts via Instagram detailing her diet and exercise routine that got the job done.

According to Megan, drinking a full gallon of water has made a significant difference as she works to tone her mid-section. With a photo of herself, she wrote, “Week 1 to Week 3 Hotties. 1 thing that has helped me a lot Is drinking a gallon of water a day! Tag me in your gallon pictures if you’re doing #HOTTIEBOOTCAMP with me.”

The famous rapper also attributed her success to hard work and clean eating, which includes pre-workout smoothies and healthier snack options, according to Madame Noire. Two weeks ago, she also posted a clip of her workouts with her trainer, Tim.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “So this is my trainer TIM. Sometimes he makes up words and really likes to create workouts that specifically put ME in pain. Today was really to get me back into the groove of our workouts. Comment what you would like to see more of during #HOTTIEBOOTCAMP”

Her progress comes just months after she revealed her plans to give up sugar and alcoholic drinks. In November, she announced her plans to her fans saying, “I don’t want to eat no sugar, and I’m not gonna drink in November.”